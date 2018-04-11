Ray Borg Opens Up on Suffering Eye Injury Because of Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack

The actions of former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor had an impact on several fights at UFC 223 including one involving former title contender Ray Borg.

McGregor and a group of his friends went to Brooklyn, New York last Thursday to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor started throwing trash cans, chairs, barricades and other items at the buses. As a result of his actions, McGregor turned himself into the NYPD following his destruction late Thursday night and was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

Borg was pulled out of his UFC 223 bout with Brandon Moreno after both fighters were injured by broken glass caused cuts to both men.

Borg recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour about the incident and being pulled from the pay-per-view event.

“They didn’t see the rest of it, when I wiped my eyes and the glass went right onto my face,” Borg explained Monday on The MMA Hour.



“My eye was a little irritated, but I didn’t really think much of it, and it wasn’t until later that day that the small shards and particles of glass that were on my cornea were what really caused the irritation. I personally didn’t even want to get looked at by a doctor, but as I was trying to get on with my weight cut, my eye just started killing me and I was advised to go see a doctor and get checked out.”

“I don’t know what the process is right now,” Borg said. “Honestly, if I could tell you, ‘Yeah, I’m going to sue him; yeah, I already talked with lawyers,’ that would be something that’s not evidently true. I don’t have a lawyer. I don’t have anything in place. I don’t know what’s going on. It’s been a few days since this happened, and I’m more looking forward to seeing my son and getting something re-booked as fast as I can. I’d rather fight than try to fight Conor McGregor in court.”



“They say there’s no permanent damage to anything serious in my eye, it’s just the surface, so hopefully that’s some good news.”



