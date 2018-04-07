Ray Borg Responds To “Keyboard Gangsters” Doubting Eye Injury

UFC flyweight Ray Borg was scheduled to fight Brandon Moreno at UFC 223. This was a very important fight within the flyweight division, but due to an eye injury, Borg was forced to pull out.

Ray Borg’s eye injury was sustained after Conor McGregor smashed through the window of the red corner fighters coach. In a fit of rage, Conor McGregor and his associates proceeded to throw objects around the back area of the Barclays Center. One of these objects was a dolly that was hurled through the side window of the coach. Several people were injured including Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg. Chiesa suffered facial lacerations and Borg suffered scratches to his eye, but much speculation has surrounded Ray Borg’s injury.

Ray Borg has received some heat from fans who have questioned the severity of his injury, and Borg has responded to these “Keyboard Gangsters.” Ray Borg made this statement before making his Instagram account private.

“For the keyboard gangsters that think this is a cop-out and for some reason think glasses make you invincible,” Borg wrote. “I have mouths to feed and had a baby on the way leading up to this fight. I also extended this fight in agreement to fight Moreno at a later date due to his injury putting my family at more of a distress [Borg and Moreno were previously scheduled to fight Feb. 18].

“I do not know why you think I can tell the future and think I planned this all out to ‘make money’ off Conor. I came into this sport to make money off of winning fights and after being medically examined by two doctors I was deemed unfit to compete so hey, what do you know, food was taken off of my family’s plate for something out of my control.”

Many fans used the UFC’s Embedded episode as evidence for their claims regarding Borg’s injury, but Borg dismisses these claims.

“Also, for those that say I was fine in the Embedded video, you literally saw me for four seconds,” Borg wrote.

It’s unclear whether Ray Borg will be taking legal action against Conor McGregor after this injury, but this story is certainly not finished yet.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s actions affecting innocent fighters?