Ray Borg Says Bout With Demetrious Johnson Was Like Fighting His Future Self

Ray Borg is in awe of Demetrious Johnson’s elite level of fighting.

Last night (Oct. 7), Borg took on Johnson inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The flyweight title bout served as the co-main event of UFC 216. Johnson broke Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful title defenses in UFC history with a highlight reel submission.

Speaking to the media, Borg described what it was like to share the Octagon with “Mighty Mouse” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I felt like fighting D.J. was fighting my future self in a sense. I’m always two steps ahead of people, I’m always ahead of people. I’m always being sneaky with submissions. I truly thought I fought a future version of myself.”

He went on to say that his own showing wasn’t ideal.

“It was definitely not the performance that I wanted at all. Sharing the cage with him is something I can definitely put in my back pocket. Obviously I wasn’t on the receiving end of the win. I got away from my game plan a little bit.”