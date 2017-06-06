Ray Borg Says he Gained Respect For Demetrious Johnson After Stance Against UFC

Ray Borg sides with Demetrious Johnson in his discontent with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Johnson, who is the flyweight champion and pound-for-pound best mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter in the world, has spoke out against the UFC for mistreatment. He claims UFC President Dana White threatened to shut down the flyweight division if he didn’t fight T.J. Dillashaw next.

“Mighty Mouse” had agreed to a fight with Borg, but the UFC wanted to change plans. This didn’t sit well with “Mighty Mouse,” who says his pay-per-view (PPV) points were revoked.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Borg praised Johnson for sticking to his guns:

“That’s actually where I gained respect for him. And some fans are seeing it. Because he is respecting the division, and the rankings, by wanting to fight me.”

As for what’s next for Borg, he believes a title shot will eventually come around.

“I’ll get a title shot regardless. Whether I have to wait, two more fights, one more fight, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to get a title shot before D.J. is done fighting.”