Ray Borg Says he Gained Respect For Demetrious Johnson After Stance Against UFC

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ray Borg
Image Credit: Sherdog's official YouTube channel

Ray Borg sides with Demetrious Johnson in his discontent with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Johnson, who is the flyweight champion and pound-for-pound best mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter in the world, has spoke out against the UFC for mistreatment. He claims UFC President Dana White threatened to shut down the flyweight division if he didn’t fight T.J. Dillashaw next.

“Mighty Mouse” had agreed to a fight with Borg, but the UFC wanted to change plans. This didn’t sit well with “Mighty Mouse,” who says his pay-per-view (PPV) points were revoked.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Borg praised Johnson for sticking to his guns:

“That’s actually where I gained respect for him. And some fans are seeing it. Because he is respecting the division, and the rankings, by wanting to fight me.”

As for what’s next for Borg, he believes a title shot will eventually come around.

“I’ll get a title shot regardless. Whether I have to wait, two more fights, one more fight, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to get a title shot before D.J. is done fighting.”

Latest MMA News

Paulo Borrachinha

Paulo Borrachinha Says Oluwale Bamgbose Was Tougher Than he Thought

0
Paulo Borrachinha is giving credit where it's due. Borrachinha is coming off a second-round TKO victory over Oluwale Bamgbose inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir on Jimi Manuwa Fight: ‘It’s Gonna be a Knockout in The First...

0
Volkan Oezdemir senses another first-round knockout victory. Oezdemir stunned the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with his 28-second knockout victory over Misha Cirkunov at UFC...
video

Profiling Bellator: NYC’s Michael Chandler, the Reigning Lightweight Champion

0
Not many fighters outside of the UFC can brag about holding wins over two former champions from inside the Octagon. But Michael Chandler can. The reigning...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Believes Jon Jones Was on PEDs

0
Alexander Gustafsson isn't holding back on his views of Jon Jones. Gustafsson is coming off a fifth-round knockout victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight...
Ray Borg

Ray Borg Says he Gained Respect For Demetrious Johnson After Stance Against UFC

0
Ray Borg sides with Demetrious Johnson in his discontent with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Johnson, who is the flyweight champion and pound-for-pound best mixed...
UFC 212 Hangover

UFC 212 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Sit For 180 Days

0
Medical suspensions for the UFC 212 fighters have been handed out. The Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission released the list yesterday (June 5). Johnny Eduardo will...
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt: ‘I Still Don’t Understand Why Alistair Overeem Was Allowed to Use an...

0
Mark Hunt is still puzzled over Alistair Overeem being allowed to use an IV before their UFC 209 bout. Hunt and Overeem did battle inside...
video

UFC 213 Video Promo Featuring Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko

0
It may not be Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight title. Or Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight belt. But UFC 213...
video

Heavyweight Chase Sherman Inks new Deal With UFC

0
Despite receiving mostly bad news over the past few days, the UFC is still working to keep the roster happy. Heavyweight Chase Sherman, who earned...
Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell Responds to Tito Ortiz, Says He’s Never Changed

1
The social media back-and-forth between former UFC champion Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz continued Monday, as "The Iceman" responded to comments made by Ortiz. The...
Load more