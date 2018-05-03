Ray Borg Being Sued by Former Management Team

Things have been rough for Ray Borg as of late.

Borg was scheduled to meet Brandon Moreno on the UFC 223 card. The bout would’ve taken place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Following the media day session, Conor McGregor had an outburst and threw a dolly at a fighter bus that shattered a window. Shards of glass went in Borg’s eyes and the fight was canceled.

The bout was later re-booked for UFC Chile, but a family emergency stopped the bout from happening at the event. Borg’s infant son Anthony was suffering from Hydrocephalus and had to undergo two surgeries and fight off seizures. In a positive update, Anthony’s seizures slowed and the mask was taken off him.

Borg has yet another obstacle in front of him and it involves a familiar face. MMAJunkie.com was able to obtain public records revealing that Borg’s former management team, Wild Bunch Management LLC, is suing Borg for breach of contract and stealing trade secrets. The management team is run by Fit NHB owner Tom Vaughn. Borg and Vaughn had a falling out over this issue when Borg moved to Jackson-Wink MMA.

It didn’t take long for Borg to respond to the lawsuit:

The guys timing of this really seems to be good considering what is going on. Bravo 👏🏼 lol stolen trade secrets. https://t.co/zBt8lJlOGU — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) May 3, 2018

Borg is currently the third ranked UFC flyweight. When MMA News spoke to Borg ahead of UFC 223, he was hoping that an impressive win over Moreno would get him a bout with the winner of Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis. Now there is no guarantee that Borg vs. Moreno will even take place as Moreno will now meet Alexandre Pantoja at UFC Chile.

