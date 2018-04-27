Ray Borg Out of UFC Chile Due to Family Emergency

Ray Borg will not be competing at UFC Chile.

Borg was scheduled to take on Brandon Moreno at UFC Chile on May 19 inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. The two were originally set to compete on the UFC 223 card, but Conor McGregor threw a dolly at a fighter bus holding red corner fighters. Glass shards went into Borg’s eyes, postponing the bout.

The reason Borg is out this time is far more severe (via Raphael Marinho). The third ranked UFC fighter is with his infant child, who is suffering from Hydrocephalus and underwent two surgeries. Borg posted the latest update on his son Anthony earlier today:

UFC officials will seek a replacement opponent to keep Moreno on the card. The two were also set to due battle at UFC Austin back in February. Moreno pulled out that time with an injury.

The circumstances are devastating for Borg personally and a tough break professionally. Borg is looking to rebound from his submission loss to flyweight king Demetrious Johnson back in Oct. 2017. Borg has a professional mixed martial arts record of 11-3. He was hoping a win over Moreno would put him in a position to fight the winner of Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis in the future.

Moreno hasn’t competed since an Aug. 2017 loss to Pettis. The defeat snapped Moreno’s 11-fight winning streak. Prior to the loss, Moreno had beaten the likes of Louis Smolka, Dustin Ortiz, and Ryan Benoit. At the age of 24, he’s still a hot prospect but there are some who believe Borg would’ve been too much for “The Assassin Baby.” Time will tell if these two are matched up again in the future. Obviously, the situation with Borg’s son is the main priority before anything else.

We send our best wishes to Ray Borg and his family.