Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno Made Official For UFC Fight Night 126

Ray Borg will have a chance to rebound from losing a title fight when he takes on Brandon Moreno.

Earlier today (Nov. 10), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that Borg will meet Moreno at UFC Fight Night 126. The flyweight tilt takes place inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas on Feb. 18.

In his last bout, Borg fell short in his bid to capture gold. He was submitted by Demetrious Johnson in the fifth round of their UFC 216 co-headliner. Moreno is also coming off a loss. He was defeated by Sergio Pettis via unanimous decision.