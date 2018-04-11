Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno Rescheduled For UFC Chile

Ray Borg and Brandon Moreno will indeed do battle.

At UFC 223, Borg and Moreno were set to clash inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. An incident following the UFC 223 media day session put a halt to those plans. Conor McGregor threw a dolly at a van holding red corner fighters. It shattered a glass window, cutting Michael Chiesa. Shards of glass went into the eyes of Borg and he was deemed medically unfit to compete.

MMAFighting.com has revealed that Borg vs. Moreno has been rescheduled for UFC Chile on May 19. This is set to be the UFC’s first trip to Chile. The action will take place inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

Borg is looking to rebounded after being submitted in a flyweight title bout against Demetrious Johnson back in Oct. 2017. Before failing to capture gold, Borg was riding a three-fight winning streak. He currently holds the third spot on the official UFC flyweight rankings.

Moreno is also coming off a defeat. He suffered a unanimous decision loss against Sergio Pettis back in August. The loss snapped Moreno’s 11-fight winning streak. He had previously scored huge victories over Louis Smolka and Dustin Ortiz.

UFC Chile is set to be headlined by a welterweight clash between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Kamaru Usman. The co-main event will see former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua take on Volkan Oezdemir.

Who has the edge, Ray Borg or Brandon Moreno?