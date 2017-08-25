Ray Borg Wants to End The Career of “Mighty Mouse” at UFC 215

Adam Haynes
Ray Borg
Image Credit: Sherdog's official YouTube channel

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson is one fight away from breaking the all time title defense record at UFC 215, where he faces the contender, Ray Borg

According to Borg, Johnson’s career may end on a bitter low.

Borg takes on Johnson in the headline bout at UFC 215 next month. At the age of 24, Borg feels that there may be a changing of the guard when he steps into the octagon against a man who is regarded by many as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. As the younger man sees it, Johnson is simply getting too old (via MMAJunkie):

“I believe in my abilities to get to this point this early, but did I see it happen from a realist point of view? No, not really,” Borg said. “I told myself when I was young I want to be signed to the UFC by the time I’m 23. Now I just turned 24, and now I’m fighting for a world title. I’ve shown time and again in all my fights my whole career that whether people think I’m too young or not, I rise to the occasion and make it happen and I win fights. That’s what I do: I rise to the occasion and I win fights. Nothing is going to change from this. I’m going to go in there and rise the occasion. No matter how young I am, I’m going to win this fight.

“After watching some of [Johnson’s] previous fights, seeing how he is evolving, getting into his older years, coming into his career, I just know that I can do it,” Borg said. “Especially after his past few fights. I just know I’m the guy to do it.”

