Boxing Legend “Sugar Ray” Leonard Gives Conor McGregor One Round Against Mayweather Jr.

“Sugar Ray” Leonard is the latest to give his two-cents on the prospect of a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. super-fight.

Leonard, who is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest fighters of all time, was the latest to fall victim to the bushwhacking, ambush-style reporting of TMZ Sports.

While the UFC lightweight champion of the world is confident of causing what would be considered greater than a Tyson/Buster-Douglas level of upset, not many shares the Irishman’s optimism.

Just this week, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) reduced the penalties imposed on McGregor following the bottle throwing debacle prior to UFC 202. While it appears that the latest ruling could indicate progress in Las Vegas hosting the bout, there has been no confirmation of a date, venue or terms having being agreed.

Leonard was asked more of a direct question by TMZ reporters: how long would Conor McGregor last against one of boxing’s greatest fighters of all time in Floyd Mayweather Jr? His answer was simple:

“In boxing….one round.”

Leonard stated that he is not entirely sure that McGregor could remain strictly within the “Queensberry Rules” against Mayweather Jr, implying that the Dubliner may land a kick on the boxer inside the ropes at some point.

Check out the video above.