Boxing Legend “Sugar Ray” Leonard Gives Conor McGregor One Round Against Mayweather Jr.

By
Adam Haynes
-
1

“Sugar Ray” Leonard is the latest to give his two-cents on the prospect of a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. super-fight. 

Leonard, who is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest fighters of all time, was the latest to fall victim to the bushwhacking, ambush-style reporting of TMZ Sports.

While the UFC lightweight champion of the world is confident of causing what would be considered greater than a Tyson/Buster-Douglas level of upset, not many shares the Irishman’s optimism.

Just this week, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) reduced the penalties imposed on McGregor following the bottle throwing debacle prior to UFC 202. While it appears that the latest ruling could indicate progress in Las Vegas hosting the bout, there has been no confirmation of a date, venue or terms having being agreed.

Leonard was asked more of a direct question by TMZ reporters: how long would Conor McGregor last against one of boxing’s greatest fighters of all time in Floyd Mayweather Jr? His answer was simple:

“In boxing….one round.”

Leonard stated that he is not entirely sure that McGregor could remain strictly within the “Queensberry Rules” against Mayweather Jr, implying that the Dubliner may land a kick on the boxer inside the ropes at some point.

Check out the video above.

LATEST NEWS

Dana White

Dana White to Appear at Coach Del Fierro’s Alliance MMA Show on Saturday

0
Coach Eric Del Fierro's Alliance MMA 's first show will be visited by UFC President Dana White. Del Fierro, who coaches former UFC bantamweight champion...

Conor McGregor’s New Business Venture Doesn’t go Down Well With Irish Fans on Social...

0
Conor McGregor announced a business partnership focusing on importing supercars with an Irish luxury motors dealer, and has attracted criticism for the move on...
Charles Rosa

Charles Rosa on Turning Down More Lucrative Options: ‘I Wanted UFC Contract’

0
Charles Rosa values fighting the best in the world as opposed to making the most money. Rosa is set to battle Shane Burgos inside the...

Sage Northcutt Denies Thrash Talking to Mickey Gall: “I would Never be Out There...

0
When a fighter with such a clean-cut image and respectful demeanour as Sage Northcutt appears to be trash talking, things don't seem right... Northcutt faced off...
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier Confident He Can Land a Title Shot With Conor McGregor by Beating...

0
Dustin Poirier sees "the biggest fight of his life" against Eddie Alvarez, primarily as he sees it opening a gate to the UFC title...