Ray Longo on Chris Weidman’s Two-Fight Skid: ‘We Plateaued a Little Bit’

Ray Longo is confident that Chris Weidman will be back in the win column on April 8.
Weidman is taking on Gegard Mousasi inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY as part of the UFC 210 card. The “All-American” is in search of his first victory since May 2015. The losses to Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero were not what the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder was used to happening.
Longo, who is Weidman’s coach, told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” that the rough stretch is behind them and it’ll show on fight night:
“If you think about it, there was only one way to go. You can’t keep going up and up and up. So we plateaued a little bit before. I think that’s going to be the mantra. That’s behind us, and we really had to go back to what got us there and really just move forward. I mean, life throws a lot of things at you. You have family, you’ve got kids, you’ve got all this stuff happening outside and you know, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. So you want guys to entertain things that they could be successful in maybe after their career is over. But again, the mantra for this was really just exclude — just focus on what you have to do.”