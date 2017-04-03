Ray Longo on Chris Weidman’s Two-Fight Skid: ‘We Plateaued a Little Bit’

Ray Longo is confident that Chris Weidman will be back in the win column on April 8.

Weidman is taking on Gegard Mousasi inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY as part of the UFC 210 card. The “All-American” is in search of his first victory since May 2015. The losses to Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero were not what the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder was used to happening.

Longo, who is Weidman’s coach, told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” that the rough stretch is behind them and it’ll show on fight night: