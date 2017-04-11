Ray Longo on UFC 210 Controversy: ‘You’re F*cking With a Guy in The Middle of The Fight’

Ray Longo is none too pleased with the outcome that transpired following Chris Weidman’s UFC 210 bout with Gegard Mousasi.

Weidman took on Mousasi this past Saturday night (April 8) in the co-main event of UFC 210 in Buffalo, NY. The “All-American” was looking to avoid his third straight loss and get closer to a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title he once held. For Mousasi, it was a chance to extend his winning streak to five.

In the second round, Mousasi kneed Weidman in the head and referee Dan Miragliotta called for time. Miragliotta deemed the knee illegal as he thought both of Weidman’s hands were on the mat. Upon replays, it looked as if Weidman’s hands were lifted off the canvas just before Mousasi’s knee landed.

Miragliotta then deemed the knees legal despite the fact that the state of New York doesn’t use replays for mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. “The Dreamcatcher” was then awarded a TKO win.

Longo, who is Weidman’s long-time coach, expressed his frustration over the result on the Anik and Florian podcast. He isn’t happy that the initial call of the knee was changed (via MMAFighting.com):