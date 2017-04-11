Ray Longo on UFC 210 Controversy: ‘You’re F*cking With a Guy in The Middle of The Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes

Ray Longo is none too pleased with the outcome that transpired following Chris Weidman’s UFC 210 bout with Gegard Mousasi.

Weidman took on Mousasi this past Saturday night (April 8) in the co-main event of UFC 210 in Buffalo, NY. The “All-American” was looking to avoid his third straight loss and get closer to a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title he once held. For Mousasi, it was a chance to extend his winning streak to five.

In the second round, Mousasi kneed Weidman in the head and referee Dan Miragliotta called for time. Miragliotta deemed the knee illegal as he thought both of Weidman’s hands were on the mat. Upon replays, it looked as if Weidman’s hands were lifted off the canvas just before Mousasi’s knee landed.

Miragliotta then deemed the knees legal despite the fact that the state of New York doesn’t use replays for mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. “The Dreamcatcher” was then awarded a TKO win.

Longo, who is Weidman’s long-time coach, expressed his frustration over the result on the Anik and Florian podcast. He isn’t happy that the initial call of the knee was changed (via MMAFighting.com):

“Stick to your f*cking decision. I want to know who the hell convinced him to change his mind. Take it step by step. Stick to your call and that’s it. Whether the knee was legal or illegal is really irrelevant. Because the other thing that I think people are missing is he didn’t go down when he got kneed. He would have kept fighting. … This is what nobody gets. He’s already in a different mindset now. You’re f*cking with a guy in the middle of the fight. Now you tell a guy there’s an illegal knee, you encourage a guy to take a break, you’re changing the guy’s mindset.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC 211: Jessica Aguilar to Face Cortney Casey in Dallas

0
Jessica Aguilar will try to secure her first UFC win this May when she faces Cortney Casey at UFC 211. Aguilar (19-5), a former Bellator...
video

Michelle Waterson’s Fighting Career Began Thanks to Donald Cerrone

0
Michelle Waterson was already around MMA before she actually got into the real fight game. Waterson, who meets Rose Namajunas this Saturday night in the...
Aaron Highfill

Aaron Highfill Feels Experience is Key to Victory Against Dewayne Diggs (Exclusive)

0
Aaron Highfill is gearing up for his second bout in less than a month. This Saturday night (April 15), Highfill will do battle with Dewayne...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on UFC 210 Weigh-In Drama: ‘People Love Conspiracy’

0
Daniel Cormier made 205 pounds during his second UFC 210 weigh-in attempt and "towel-gate" ran wild. This past Saturday night (April 8), Cormier successfully defended...
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Welcomes Title Bout With Cody Garbrandt

0
Demetrious Johnson isn't shying away from a potential bout against Cody Garbrandt. Despite being in different weight classes, Garbrandt expressed interest in fighting "Mighty Mouse"...