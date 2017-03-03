Ray Rodriguez: ‘The Last Two Months of my Life Has Been For Rivaldo Junior’

No one can question Ray Rodriguez’s desire to reach his full potential in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).
Next Friday night (March 10) Rodriguez will take on Rivaldo Junior in the main event of LFA 6. “The Judge” is making his Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) debut, but he was a competitor when the promotion was called Legacy FC before the Resurrection Fighting Alliance merger.
Rodriguez told MMANews.com that he has spent a significant amount of time preparing for Junior. He’s hoping it pays off:
“This is something I’ve dedicated my life to. The last two months of my life has been for Rivaldo Junior. I wake up in the morning, I go to practice and I think of a game plan. I think about a specific game plan for Rivaldo Junior. Before I go to bed at night, I watch tape and I’m studying this guy. It’s something that’s been on my mind constantly for two months. Two months of my life have been dedicated to this man.”
Rodriguez is a highly touted featherweight prospect, but that wasn’t always the case. The 29-year-old talked about his rough start in the sport of MMA.
“I retired. The night I lost the second fight in a row, I retired. There was just a lot of stuff going into it. A lot of stuff behind the scenes that went into it. I had my first daughter, I wasn’t able to a lot of time with her. I put some much into the sport of MMA that I had just neglected everything else in life. It was just something I was doing for a paycheck I guess. It wasn’t something I loved anymore. I was able to spend some time in New Mexico prior to that. I was able to learn how to separate my time. I got to stay with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Leonard Garcia. And I got to train out at Jackson’s. Staying with those guys really allowed me to comprehend that being a fighter at the highest pinnacle of the sport doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re dedicating 24 hours a day to the sport.”