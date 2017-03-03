Ray Rodriguez: ‘The Last Two Months of my Life Has Been For Rivaldo Junior’

No one can question Ray Rodriguez’s desire to reach his full potential in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Next Friday night (March 10) Rodriguez will take on Rivaldo Junior in the main event of LFA 6. “The Judge” is making his Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) debut, but he was a competitor when the promotion was called Legacy FC before the Resurrection Fighting Alliance merger.

Rodriguez told MMANews.com that he has spent a significant amount of time preparing for Junior. He’s hoping it pays off:

“This is something I’ve dedicated my life to. The last two months of my life has been for Rivaldo Junior. I wake up in the morning, I go to practice and I think of a game plan. I think about a specific game plan for Rivaldo Junior. Before I go to bed at night, I watch tape and I’m studying this guy. It’s something that’s been on my mind constantly for two months. Two months of my life have been dedicated to this man.”

Rodriguez is a highly touted featherweight prospect, but that wasn’t always the case. The 29-year-old talked about his rough start in the sport of MMA.