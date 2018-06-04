Ray Sefo Announces His Retirement From Fighting

Ray Sefo has decided to walk away from active competition.

The last time Sefo competed was back in Aug. 2013. He took on Dave Huckaba on the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) 4 card. This was despite Sefo being the president of WSOF. Sefo ended up losing the bout via second-round TKO.

Fast forward to 2018 and Sefo has announced his retirement. Sefo broke the news to Ariel Helwani during a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Sefo will remain the president of fight operations for Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Sefo explained why he decided to call it quits:

“If I didn’t fight again by May of this year, especially when the season starts, there’s just no time to put in a camp. I thought come May, if nothing happens, then I’m done. … I thank God every day that I get to do what I love to do and what I’m passionate about. … Back then I never really saw myself sitting here. But I can tell you that I thank the good lord every day that I do what I do.”

Sefo was known for being a fierce kickboxer. He made a name for himself under the K-1 banner. “Sugarfoot” leaves competition with a kickboxing record of 56-21-1. In those victories, he’s earned 38 knockouts. He has won multiple titles throughout his career.

Sefo even dabbled in the sport of boxing, going 5-1 with four knockouts. In mixed martial arts, Sefo went just 2-2 but his success in combat sports certainly has found a soft spot in the hearts of MMA fans.

What is your favorite Ray Sefo bout?