RDA: I Don’t Have to Kiss Conor McGregor’s Ass to Please His Fans

Rafael dos Anjos still has some issues with Conor McGregor.

On Aug. 26, McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring. The two did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather won the fight via 10th round TKO.

After the bout dos Anjos took to social media to criticize McGregor. The former lightweight champion took some flak for his comments. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, dos Anjos explained why he made the comments he did:

“I don’t have to kiss Conor’s ass just to please all his fans. I wasn’t happy because he lost, that’s for sure. I can do that, because I am the next to step in the octagon and that’s a thing called karma. That comes back to you. I just say the truth. I think he’s a fast starter, and he gassed out. He’s had this problem. I think everyone saw before he’s gassing out with (Nate) Diaz as well. I think he doesn’t have a strong mind. He doesn’t push his cardio enough, that’s why he gets tired. A 40-year-old man made him tired.”