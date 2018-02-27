Referee Breaks Down What Should Happen in Situations Such as Stephens vs. Emmett

Referee Rob Hinds has taken notice of the controversy surrounding UFC Orlando’s main event.

This past Saturday night, Jeremy Stephens took on Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Orlando. Stephens won the bout via second-round knockout. There was some controversy, as Stephens appeared to land an illegal knee and illegal elbows. The referee for the bout was Dan Miragliotta, who never stopped the action.

A Ref’s Take

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Hinds broke down a referee’s responsibility in those type of situations:

“If it was glancing or not, it’s still illegal. At that point, it’s up to the referee to handle that in an appropriate way. If it’s just a verbal warning, ‘Hey, watch the grounded opponent.’ Is it something where we’ll stop and check on this fighter to see if they’re injured by it, what the status is of it, that sort of thing. There are different levels of procedure that we can do. But if you feel as a referee that something happened and you do nothing, that’s the worst.”

