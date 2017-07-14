Referee Herb Dean is Intrigued by Road FC’s Unlimited Points Scoring

Herb Dean is digging the idea of Road FC’s “unlimited points” scoring system.

Under the unified rules of mixed martial arts, a 10-point must system is in effect. Road FC has gotten away from that in an effort to solve scoring issues in the sport. Often times, many argue who did more damage at the end of close fights where a winner is determined via decision.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, veteran referee Herb Dean gave his two cents on how Road FC is approaching the issue:

“I’m interested. I’ve shadowed them and watched the system. I haven’t been trained in their scoring system, and I have questions about it, but I’m excited about any system that gives value and gives scores to the techniques. I like that, and that’s what they’re doing here. I also like the fact that it’s continuous scoring, ‘unlimited points.’ You’re not dividing – the rest period in this situation is only for rest, you don’t win a round, you just score points.”

Dean believes the “unlimited points” approach to scoring fights could have a leg to stand on.

“I think it’s interesting. I like it a lot. I think it could potentially solve problems that we have with the 10-point must system. I say potentially because I haven’t been trained enough, and be able to see how consistent the judges are with their scoring.”