Relive Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Weigh-in Faceoff (Video)

The weigh-in faceoff between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather was about as intense as one would expect.

Tonight (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” is set to air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Last night, the fighters weighed in. Both men were under the 154-pound limit. While Mayweather weighed less than his opponent, McGregor felt “Money” was blown up full of water.

When the two faced off, McGregor got in Mayweather’s face and shouted expletives. Mayweather stared at his opponent throughout and laughed once he and McGregor were separated. You can see the video above.