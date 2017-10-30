Remember the Heat Between Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw?

The UFC has released a new promo ahead of Saturday’s bantamweight title fight between champion Cody Garbrandt and former titleholder TJ Dillashaw.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw will serve as the co-main event at UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but the two former Team Alpha Male teammates might have the most bad blood going of the three title fights.

The two were expected to meet earlier this year after a red-hot season of coaching against one another on The Ultimate Fighter. Garbrandt, who bested Dominick Cruz last year for the title, suffered an injury and was forced to delay the fight.

Dillashaw has been working his way back to the role of No. 1 contender after dropping the belt to Cruz.