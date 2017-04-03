Remember When: Ikushia Minowa Fought Giant Silva in PRIDE

By
Dana Becker
-
0

As part of the PRIDE Never Die week running Tuesday on UFC Fight Pass, the promotion has put out a complete fight from the past.

Featured is Ikuhisa Minowa vs. Paulo Cesar “Giant” Silva from 2006 and the PRIDE: Bushido 10 event.

Minowa, a catch-wrestling submission specialist, had no problems taking on the 7-foot-2 monster known as Giant Silva. It would be the second-to-last fight in the career of Silva.

That same event also featured Dan Henderson, Phil Barini, Paulo Filho vs. Murilo “Ninja” Rua, Denis Kang, Jens Pulver and Yves Edwards.

