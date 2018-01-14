Reminder: MMA News Provides Live Coverage of UFC St. Louis Tonight (Jan. 14)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set for its first event of 2018.

When it comes to success, 2017 proved to have its ups and downs in the UFC. The promotion will look to lean towards a year similar to 2016 this go-around. Starting off 2018 is UFC Fight Night 124.

Tonight’s (Jan. 14) card takes place inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Headlining the card will be a featherweight tilt between Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi. Vitor Belfort vs. Uriah Hall was scheduled to serve as the co-main event, but the bout was canceled when Hall was sent to the hospital due to complications from weight cutting.

Michael Johnson will get a spot on the main card for his featherweight debut as a result. He’ll be going head-to-head with Darren Elkins. The UFC Fight Pass portion of the prelims will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 (FS1) will continue the undercard at 8 p.m. before transitioning to the main card at 10 p.m.

Be sure to stick with us for live coverage of the event. You can check out the full card for UFC Fight Night 124 below:

Main card (FS1)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi

Paige VanZant vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Meek

Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson

Prelims (FS1)

James Krause vs. Alex White

Matt Frevola vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Talita Fernando vs. Irene Aldana

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Guido Cannetti

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Kalindra Faria vs. Jessica Eye

Danielle Taylor vs. JJ Aldrich

Mike Santiago vs. Mads Burnell