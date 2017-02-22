Reminder: UFC 209 Conference Call Tomorrow (Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

A UFC 209 conference call is right around the corner.

Tomorrow (Feb. 23) the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will have a live stream for a UFC 209 media conference call. The call will begin at 5 p.m. ET. Featured on the call will be reigning UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Tony Ferguson.

Peep the description from the UFC’s YouTube page below:

“In advance of the two highly anticipated title fights at UFC 209, UFC will host a media conference call on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with the main and co-main event stars.”

UFC 209 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4. Serving as the main event will be a 170-pound championship rematch between Woodley and Thompson. In their first encounter, “The Chosen One” battered “Wonderboy” but could not finish when he had him in a guillotine choke. Thompson survived and made the fight close enough to where the judges inside Madison Square Garden in New York City couldn’t name a winner.

The fight was ruled a majority draw.

The co-headliner will see two 155-pounders vying for the interim UFC lightweight title and a likely unification bout against Conor McGregor later this year. No. 1 ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov battles No. 2 ranked Tony Ferguson.

Check back with MMANews.com for a live stream of the UFC 209 conference call.

LATEST NEWS

UFC 209 Countdownvideo

FS1 Airing ‘Countdown’ to UFC 209 This Sunday (Feb. 26)

0
UFC 209 is getting the "Countdown" treatment. Fight fans will have to wait until March 4 to see two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titles on...
Gavin Tucker

Got Teeth? Gavin Tucker Feels UFC’s Featherweight Division is Growing

0
Gavin Tucker can feel the rise of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) featherweight division. Tucker was called up by the UFC to take on Sam...
Josh Thomson

Bellator 172 Medical Suspensions: Josh Thomson & Five Others Shelved 180 Days

0
Josh Thomson may be out quite a while. The Bellator 172 medical suspensions were released to MMAFighting.com. Five fighters on the card, including Thomson, were...
Ian McCall

UFC Releases Statement to Clear up Ian McCall’s Use of an IV Prior to...

0
Ian McCall caused quite a stir when he revealed being hooked up to an IV before UFC 208. The use of an IV is against...

Reminder: UFC 209 Conference Call Tomorrow (Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. ET

0
A UFC 209 conference call is right around the corner. Tomorrow (Feb. 23) the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will have...