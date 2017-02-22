Reminder: UFC 209 Conference Call Tomorrow (Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. ET

A UFC 209 conference call is right around the corner.

Tomorrow (Feb. 23) the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will have a live stream for a UFC 209 media conference call. The call will begin at 5 p.m. ET. Featured on the call will be reigning UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Tony Ferguson.

Peep the description from the UFC’s YouTube page below:

“In advance of the two highly anticipated title fights at UFC 209, UFC will host a media conference call on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with the main and co-main event stars.”

UFC 209 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4. Serving as the main event will be a 170-pound championship rematch between Woodley and Thompson. In their first encounter, “The Chosen One” battered “Wonderboy” but could not finish when he had him in a guillotine choke. Thompson survived and made the fight close enough to where the judges inside Madison Square Garden in New York City couldn’t name a winner.

The fight was ruled a majority draw.

The co-headliner will see two 155-pounders vying for the interim UFC lightweight title and a likely unification bout against Conor McGregor later this year. No. 1 ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov battles No. 2 ranked Tony Ferguson.

Check back with MMANews.com for a live stream of the UFC 209 conference call.