Reminder: UFC 209’s ‘Countdown’ Show Airing Tonight (Feb. 26) on FS1

The UFC 209 “Countdown” show is almost here.

Tonight (Feb. 26) FOX Sports 1 (FS1) will air a “Countdown” show hyping up another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event. This time it’s for UFC 209, set to take place next Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The “Countdown” show begins at midnight ET and 9 p.m. PT.

UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will defend his title against Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC 209. The two went head-to-head back at UFC 205 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight was ruled a majority draw.

In the co-main event, No. 1 ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov will trade leather with No. 2 ranked Tony Ferguson. They’ll be competing for the interim 155-pound gold. The winner’s next fight will likely be a unification bout with lightweight ruler Conor McGregor later this year.

UFC 209 will also see the middleweight debut of former UFC light heavyweight title holder Rashad Evans. Welcoming him to the 155-pound division is going to be judo specialist Daniel Kelly.

A heavyweight clash is also set for the main card of UFC 209. Former Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem is looking to rebound from his knockout loss to UFC champion Stipe Miocic. To do so, he’ll need to get past Mark Hunt.