Reminder: UFC Shanghai Official Weigh-ins This Friday (Nov. 24) at 6 a.m. ET

Here is a reminder that the UFC Shanghai weigh-in festivities are around the corner.

This Saturday (Nov. 25), the UFC will hold an event inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. UFC Fight Night 122’s main card will air live on UFC Fight Pass. Headlining the card will be a middleweight tilt between former champion Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum.

In the co-main event, Li Jingliang and Zak Ottow will go one-on-one. Also on the main card, featherweights Wang Guan and Alex Caceres will do battle.

The official weigh-ins will air live on Friday night at 6 a.m. ET, where the fighters will do faceoffs.