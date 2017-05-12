Reminder: UFC Summer Kickoff Press Conference Today (May 12) at 5:30 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is doing some heavy promotion for their summer events.

Today (May 12), the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. ET. During the presser, the UFC will discuss UFC 212 through UFC 214. Fighters from those cards will also be in attendance.

The UFC will announce additional fights during the presser. A light heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is heavily rumored to be announced at the press conference as the main event of UFC 214.

Recently, UFC President Dana White claimed Georges St-Pierre would no longer receive a middleweight title shot against Michael Bisping. It’s possible that Bisping vs. Yoel Romero will be announced for UFC 213 with the UFC targeting a July return for “The Count.”

Also being speculated is the return of Tony Ferguson. Many have wondered if he will compete this summer, or wait for Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to competition. “The Eagle” isn’t expected to be back until at least September.

Below is a description of the event from the official YouTube channel of the UFC:

“The summer of 2017 will be one of the hottest in UFC history. Dana White will host a Summer Kickoff press conference on Friday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET with athletes from UFC 212 through UFC 214. Additional fight announcements will be made during the event.”

