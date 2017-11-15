Reminder: UFC Sydney Ceremonial Weigh-ins This Friday Night (Nov. 17) at 8 p.m. ET

After the early morning UFC Fight Night 121 weigh-ins wrap up, catch the ceremonial weigh-ins later in the evening.

This Saturday night (Nov. 18), the UFC will hold an event inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. UFC Fight Night 121’s main card will air live on FOX Sports 1. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight title between former champion Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura.

In the co-main event, Jessica-Rose Clark and Bec Rawlings will go toe-to-toe. Also on the main card, Tim Means will do battle with Belal Muhammad in a welterweight clash.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will air live on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET, where the fighters will do faceoffs.