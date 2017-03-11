Reminder: Watch Superkombat World Grand Prix Elimination Here Tomorrow (March 12) at 2 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Superkombat

Superkombat Fighting Championship is set to hold an event tomorrow (March 12) at 2 p.m. ET.

The kickboxing promotion based out of Europe is holding their “World Grand Prix Elimination” and MMANews.com will have the live stream of the event. Superkombat is featuring 11 bouts on the card including a super cruiserweight clash between Simon Ogolla and Sebastian Cozmanca.

You can view the list of bouts as laid out by Superkombat below:

1. Super Fight – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)
Cosmin Maxin (Romania) vs Alex Radnev (Romania)

2. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight plus bout (-86 kg)
Dragos Imbrea (Romania) vs Ionut Sandur (Romania)

3. Super Fight – Super Middleweight bout (-77 kg)
Jian Amiri (Sweden) vs Adelin Mihaila (Romania)

4. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight plus division (-86 kg)
Adrian Cibu (Romania) vs Dumitru Topai (Romania)

5. Super Fight – Middleweight bout (-72 kg)
Andrejs Baranov (Norway) vs Eduard Chelariu (Romania)

6. Super Fight – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)
Marius Munteanu (Romania) vs Valentin Bordianu (Romania)

WGP – ELIMINATION (21:00 CET)

7. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight bout (-81 kg)
Daniel Stefanovski (Switzerland) vs Alex Filip (Romania)

8. Super Fight – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)
Moriba Kosiah (Netherlands) vs Robert Orbocea (Romania)

9. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight plus bout (-86 kg)
Cosmin Ionescu (Romania) vs Sebastian Ciobanu (Romania)

10. Super Fight – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)
Robert Constantin (Romania) vs Mihaita Golescu (Romania)

11. Super Fight – Super Cruiserweight bout (-95 kg)
Simon Ogolla (Sweden) vs Sebastian Cozmanca (Romania)

LATEST NEWS

Superkombat

Reminder: Watch Superkombat World Grand Prix Elimination Here Tomorrow (March 12) at 2 p.m....

0
Superkombat Fighting Championship is set to hold an event tomorrow (March 12) at 2 p.m. ET. The kickboxing promotion based out of Europe is holding...
Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly Eyeing Ranked Middleweights Including Anderson Silva & Vitor Belfort

0
Daniel Kelly is ready to take a leap in competition. Kelly is coming off a split decision win over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light...
Wilson Reis

Wilson Reis on Demetrious Johnson Title Fight: ‘I’m Going to Take His Belt’

0
Wilson Reis isn't lacking confidence going into his flyweight title bout next month. Reis is set to share the Octagon with reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Says Dana White is Opposed to Third Bout With Joseph Benavidez

0
Joseph Benavidez may have a tough time getting a third match-up against Demetrious Johnson. "Mighty Mouse" is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title...
Cain Velasquez

Javier Mendez: ‘Cain Velasquez is Slowly Coming Back Into it’

0
It appears Cain Velasquez is in no rush to return to the Octagon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was going to...