Reminder: Watch Superkombat World Grand Prix Elimination Here Tomorrow (March 12) at 2 p.m. ET

Superkombat Fighting Championship is set to hold an event tomorrow (March 12) at 2 p.m. ET.

The kickboxing promotion based out of Europe is holding their “World Grand Prix Elimination” and MMANews.com will have the live stream of the event. Superkombat is featuring 11 bouts on the card including a super cruiserweight clash between Simon Ogolla and Sebastian Cozmanca.

You can view the list of bouts as laid out by Superkombat below:

1. Super Fight – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)

Cosmin Maxin (Romania) vs Alex Radnev (Romania)

2. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight plus bout (-86 kg)

Dragos Imbrea (Romania) vs Ionut Sandur (Romania)

3. Super Fight – Super Middleweight bout (-77 kg)

Jian Amiri (Sweden) vs Adelin Mihaila (Romania)

4. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight plus division (-86 kg)

Adrian Cibu (Romania) vs Dumitru Topai (Romania)

5. Super Fight – Middleweight bout (-72 kg)

Andrejs Baranov (Norway) vs Eduard Chelariu (Romania)

6. Super Fight – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)

Marius Munteanu (Romania) vs Valentin Bordianu (Romania)

WGP – ELIMINATION (21:00 CET)

7. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight bout (-81 kg)

Daniel Stefanovski (Switzerland) vs Alex Filip (Romania)

8. Super Fight – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)

Moriba Kosiah (Netherlands) vs Robert Orbocea (Romania)

9. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight plus bout (-86 kg)

Cosmin Ionescu (Romania) vs Sebastian Ciobanu (Romania)

10. Super Fight – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)

Robert Constantin (Romania) vs Mihaita Golescu (Romania)

11. Super Fight – Super Cruiserweight bout (-95 kg)

Simon Ogolla (Sweden) vs Sebastian Cozmanca (Romania)