Renan Barao-Brian Kelleher Scheduled for UFC on FOX 28 From Orlando

Former interim UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao will take on Brian Kelleher at UFC on FOX 28 this February.

Barao (34-5) has posted a 9-4 record inside the Octagon, including a recent decision loss to Aljamain Sterling. He is just 2-4 over his last six fights.

Kelleher (18-8) is an ex-Ring of Combat champion with an 8-1 mark over his last nine. That includes a victory vs. Iuri Alcantara in his UFC debut.

Along with Barao vs. Kelleher, Sam Alvey will take on Marcin Prachnio and Mike Perry meets Max Griffin.

The card, set for February 24 from the Amway Center in Orlando also features Yoel Romero vs. David Branch, though no main event has been announced by the UFC.

The current lineup is below:

• Sam Alvey vs. Marcin Prachnio

• Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

• Alan Jouban vs. Ben Saunders

• Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres

• David Branch vs. Yoel Romero

• Max Griffin vs. Mike Perry

• Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Aleksandar Rakic

• Yana Kunitskaya vs. Sara McMann

• Renan Barao vs. Brian Kelleher