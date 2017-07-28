Renan Barao on UFC 214 Bout: ‘I’m Coming With Everything’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Renan Barao
Image Credit: Getty Images

Renan Barao plans to make a statement tomorrow night (July 29).

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder is going against Aljamain Sterling on the FXX preliminary portion of UFC 214. It’ll be “The Baron’s” chance to win his second straight bout.

Sterling will be no easy task. Speaking to BT Sport, Barao said he’s ready to put on a performance the likes that has yet to be witnessed:

“I trained a lot for this fight, I’m ready for it. I’m focused and I’m doing well. (In regards to 140-pound catchweight) I’m fine with that. … (You’re going to see) a version that’s never been seen before. I’m coming with everything.”

When asked about the reigning 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt, “The Baron” made his message clear.

“He’s a tough guy. He’s a great champion, but I’m coming back.”

