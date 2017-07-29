Renan Barao Says he Ignores Social Media Before His Fights

Renan Barao is blocking out any negativity before fight night.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder will meet Aljamain Sterling on the preliminary portion of UFC 214. “The Baron” is looking to win his second straight bout.

Combate recently reached out to Barao before his pivotal match-up. He revealed that he puts social media to the side to ensure he has positive vibes (via Bloody Elbow):

“Don’t give a f—k and keep on working. That’s the goal. Only the people by your side your whole life know what you go through. People who don’t know what they’re talking about can go get lost. I do just like a friend of mine. I delete them. I block them. It’s done, brother. If you don’t like my work, brother, don’t follow me anymore. Turn (the cell phone) off and block me. That’s it.”