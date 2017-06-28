Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling Likely Changing to Catchweight Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Renan Barao
Image Credit: Getty Images

Renan Barao will not be meeting Aljamain Sterling at bantamweight.

Barao has had weight cutting issues in the past, but he wants to return to the division where he won a championship. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has other ideas.

Flo Combat has reported that Barao will not be granted his license to fight at 135 pounds. As a result, his UFC 214 showdown with Sterling will likely be contested at a catchweight of 140 pounds.

CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster went on to explain the decision:

“Do you remember UFC 177, the one over here in Sacramento? The last time we had to regulate Mr. Barao at 135, it didn’t turn out so good. He didn’t make it to the fight. Our doctors and our commission staff, we are certainly not against the fight [vs. Sterling]. We’re happy with the fight. Just not at 135. Now, if Mr. Barao makes 140 no problem and everything’s good, in the future if he wants to fight at 135, we can revisit that.”

Sterling took to Instagram to respond to the news.

“Looks like the commission is making the weight cut easier for Barao. Bantamweight, featherweight, or catchweight, it doesn’t matter to me! Either way the commission isn’t gonna stop me from putting this guy on his back and dropping some hellbows on his face! Lets see who wants this sh*t more!!! YOU HAD YOUR TIME!! É a minha vez!”

