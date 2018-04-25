Renato Moicano Says Cub Swanson Would be “Good Test”

Renato Moicano is ready to tackle a stern challenge.

Moicano recently bounced back from the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. He defeated Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC 223. In the bout prior, Moicano was submitted by Brian Ortega in the third round.

Admittedly, Moicano would love to get a crack at former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Since Moicano is ranked ninth and Edgar is up at the third spot, that bout may not come to fruition at this time. Because of this, Moicano has his sights set on another featherweight.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Moicano explained why he’s eyeing a bout with Cub Swanson:

“I think that the ideal scenario, though unlikely, would be a fight with Frankie Edgar. I would love that, but I’m new in the UFC and I don’t have a big name, and he already called for a fight with the winner of (Brian) Ortega and (Max) Holloway, so he definitely won’t fight someone not as low in the ranking as myself. Since I don’t think about the ideal scenario only, we think that Cub Swanson would be a good test and a good fight for both of us. He’s ranked high in the UFC. He was on a roll in the UFC before his recent losses, one of the best runs of his career. He still is someone you have to beat before fighting for the belt.”

Swanson would like to rebound after losing his rematch with Edgar at UFC Atlantic City. He’ll also be looking to avoid his third straight defeat. “Killer” has lost back-to-back bouts to Ortega and Edgar. Swanson has really only fallen to elite competition, so a win for Moicano would be significant.

Do you think Renato Moicano vs. Cub Swanson makes sense?