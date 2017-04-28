Renato Moicano Wants Top Five Opponent, But Will Settle For Anyone

Coming off the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Renato Moicano believes he can reach a higher level.
Moicano defeated Jeremy Stephens by split decision at UFC on FOX 24 in Kansas City, Missouri. The win boosted Moicano to the 11th spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings.
Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Moicano said he’s hoping to get a top five opponent but anyone will do:
“This fight with Jeremy Stephens really made no sense, so I don’t know what the UFC is thinking now. It depends on who they want to promote, for an example. This fight, they clearly wanted to test me, and it seems like they wanted to elevate Jeremy, too. They gave him a fight to win. He was coming off a loss to an excellent fighter, Frankie (Edgar), so they gave him a fight in Kansas City, close to his hometown. I think a top 5 (opponent) would be good. I see some things I still have to evolve, so I’m going to the United States to learn new techniques at American Top Team. I’d like to fight another top 5 (opponent), if possible, but I’m fine with whoever they send. I’m happy. The tougher the opponent, the better.”