Renato Moicano Wants Top Five Opponent, But Will Settle For Anyone

Coming off the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Renato Moicano believes he can reach a higher level.

Moicano defeated Jeremy Stephens by split decision at UFC on FOX 24 in Kansas City, Missouri. The win boosted Moicano to the 11th spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Moicano said he’s hoping to get a top five opponent but anyone will do: