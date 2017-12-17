Renowned MMA Coach Robert Follis Passes Away

A long-time highly regarded mixed martial arts (MMA) coach has died.
Robert Follis, who served as a coach for Xtreme Couture and Team Quest, passed away this past Friday (Dec. 15, 2017). Follis’ girlfriend Myrna Fukuno revealed the tragic news on her Facebook page. You can read part of her statement below:
“Robert Follis, a man who has touched and changed so many lives, passed away on Dec. 15, 2017.
He was kind. He was loving. He was compassionate. Robert was an incredible teacher, who opened our minds and created a space where we knew learning was possible. He had a way of pulling the best out of us. He will be remembered as a beloved friend, brother, son, mentor, and coach by many.
If he touched your life, if he helped changed your life, please be kinder. Be gentler. Be more compassionate. You may change someone else’s life, and that’s how Robert will continue to live through all of us. He wanted to live his life with passion and energy, and he should be remembered for the way he motivated and inspired those around him.”
Many important figures in the MMA world are mourning the loss of Follis, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White:
Sucks to wake up and hear this news. RIP @robertfollis such a nice guy. pic.twitter.com/gU8knnBmyh
— Dana White (@danawhite) December 17, 2017
MMA legend Randy Couture also took to social media to react to the news:
As one of the founding members of Team Quest and Xtreme Couture MMA it is with great sorrow that we say good bye to Robert Follis. Robert was a friend, coach, mentor, and philosopher of martial arts to many of us. It is with a very heavy heart that I write this tribute to a man that touched so many. Death is like the sun. There is no escaping it. It infuses every part of our lives, but it doesn’t make sense to stare at it too long. That becomes a real challenge when someone you know, love, and respect ends their life. This is where Robert has been since his brothers passing a couple years ago and where we are left now. It is very easy to get caught up in the urgency that comes from the limited span of our lives. It can push us to obsess over life’s meaning in the time we have. But obsessing over it, and staring directly at it too long can blind us to the possibilities of living. Robert was a Hero to many. Heroes have the whole earth as their tomb . . . There is, enshrined in the chest of every person he touched, a record unwritten with no tablet to preserve it. It’s that which he imprinted on our hearts. What lives on is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what he has woven into the lives of others. Those who have lived with us become a part of us. We honor the dead by living their values. Through our efforts, we ensure that the good things they stood for continue to stand even when they are gone. Robert stood for many good things. Let’s let Our actions become a living memorial to Robert Follis. R