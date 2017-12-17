Renowned MMA Coach Robert Follis Passes Away

A long-time highly regarded mixed martial arts (MMA) coach has died.

Robert Follis, who served as a coach for Xtreme Couture and Team Quest, passed away this past Friday (Dec. 15, 2017). Follis’ girlfriend Myrna Fukuno revealed the tragic news on her Facebook page. You can read part of her statement below:

“Robert Follis, a man who has touched and changed so many lives, passed away on Dec. 15, 2017.

He was kind. He was loving. He was compassionate. Robert was an incredible teacher, who opened our minds and created a space where we knew learning was possible. He had a way of pulling the best out of us. He will be remembered as a beloved friend, brother, son, mentor, and coach by many.

If he touched your life, if he helped changed your life, please be kinder. Be gentler. Be more compassionate. You may change someone else’s life, and that’s how Robert will continue to live through all of us. He wanted to live his life with passion and energy, and he should be remembered for the way he motivated and inspired those around him.”

Many important figures in the MMA world are mourning the loss of Follis, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White:

Sucks to wake up and hear this news. RIP @robertfollis such a nice guy. pic.twitter.com/gU8knnBmyh — Dana White (@danawhite) December 17, 2017

MMA legend Randy Couture also took to social media to react to the news: