As she prepares to make her second defense next month at UFC 213 vs. Valentina Shevchenko, check out this fight replay from the night Amanda Nunes became the UFC bantamweight champion.

Nunes stepped inside the Octagon as a +200 underdog that night, but she wound up finishing Tate in the opening round with a rear-naked choke. The Brazilian would also go on to finish Ronda Rousey last December inside of a minute.

UFC 213 takes place July 8 from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.