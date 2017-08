If you didn’t want to fork over $100, and couldn’t find a place to stream or watch it, a replay of this past Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight is set.

Showtime, which put on the pay-per-view from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena, will re-air the “Money Fight” this Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET.

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, held his own against Mayweather before falling in the 10th round of his boxing debut. The win pushed Mayweather’s career record to 50-0.