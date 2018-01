Recently, the UFC released a special edition of “Road to the Octagon,” highlighting Saturday’s UFC on FOX 27 event.

The card features a rematch between Ronaldo “Jacare Souza and Derek Brunson live on FOX from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Along with going inside the training camps of both Souza and Brunson, the show also previews Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili and Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie.