Replay: UFC on FOX 25 ‘Road to the Octagon’ Replay Featuring Chris Weidman-Kelvin Gastelum

This coming Saturday night, the UFC will host a “New York vs. the World” event at UFC on FOX 25.

In the main event, Chris Weidman takes on former Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum. The card airs on FOX from Long Island in New York.

Weidman, a former UFC middleweight champion, is just one of several New York fighters set for action.

Three of the main card bouts were featured as part of the “Road to the Octagon” series, which debuted on Sunday. Along with Weidman-Gastelum, the episode takes a look at the co-main event between Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins, along with a light heavyweight contest featuring Gian Villante and Patrick Cummins.