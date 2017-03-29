Report: Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum on Tap For UFC 213

International Fight Week could see a third match-up between Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum.

It appears the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking to book Overeem vs. Werdum for UFC 213 on July 8. Sources close to Flo Combat brought word of the match-up.

If the bout comes to fruition, it won’t be the first time “The Reem” and “Vai Cavalo” share a cage. The two competed back in June 2011 under the Strikeforce banner. It was a quarterfinal bout in the heavyweight grand prix tournament. Overeem won the bout by unanimous decision.

Most fans and analysts believed the fight was uneventful and failed to live up to expectations. At the time, Overeem looked to be the most dominant heavyweight in mixed martial arts (MMA). Werdum was coming off his upset submission win over Fedor Emelianenko.

Even before that bout, Werdum and Overeem threw leather. Back in May 2016, the two were matched up in Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC). Werdum won the first encounter by submission in the second round. This bout was also part of a heavyweight grand prix.

Not much is known about UFC 213 other than it’ll be part of a tripleheader during International Fight Week. The card is going to be on pay-per-view (PPV).