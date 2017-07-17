Report: Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 Set For UFC 215

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes
Image via UFC's YouTube channel

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko II … take two.

Nunes was scheduled to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Shevchenko in a rematch at UFC 213. “The Lioness” pulled out of the fight due to chronic sinusitis. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White said rescheduling the fight for UFC 215 on Sept. 9 was a possibility.

A report on Combate claims that the bout will indeed take place inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. In their first encounter, Nunes took a unanimous decision win. The story of the fight was that after two solid rounds, “The Lioness” faded and “Bullet” took the final round convincingly.

During a five-round fight, the question of whether or not Nunes can keep up the pace looms.

