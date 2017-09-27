Report: ‘An Evening With Conor McGregor’ Event Canceled

Well so much for Conor McGregor’s Q&A session this Friday night (Sept. 29).

McGregor was set for a Q&A pay-per-view event titled, “An Evening With Conor McGregor – Up Close and Personal.” Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Dan Hardy was penciled in as the host of the event. It was scheduled to take place inside the Indigo at the O2 Arena.

The Daily Star is now reporting that the event has been canceled.

No reason for the cancellation was given. Speculation ran rampant about what McGregor would say at the event. Many were hoping he’d make his next fight announcement. A third bout with Nate Diaz is what many believe is next for the lightweight champion.