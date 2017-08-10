Report: Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum in The Works For Shanghai

It appears Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum may take place after all.

At UFC 212 back in June, Silva and Gastelum were set to compete inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The bout was going to be featured on the event’s main card. Gastelum was pulled due to a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy.

Damon Martin of Flo Combat reports that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials are targeting Silva vs. Gastelum for a Nov. 25 card in Shanghai, China.

“The Spider” recently nabbed his first victory since Oct. 2012. He took a controversial unanimous decision victory over Derek Brunson. Meanwhile, Gastelum is coming off a submission loss to Chris Weidman.

