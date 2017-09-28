Report: Andrea Lee to Make Octagon Debut at UFC 216

Andrea Lee caught the attention of UFC brass.

Lee, the reigning Legacy Fighting Alliance flyweight champion, has been signed by the promotion to fight next weekend at UFC 216 vs. Kalindra Faria, according to MMA Fighting.

Lee (8-2) defeated Jamie Thorton via submission last Friday night at LFA 23, earning her fourth consecutive win this year. During that run, three of the four wins have been via stoppage.

The 28-year-old nicknamed “KGB” holds Golden Gloves titles in Louisiana and was the 2013 Amateur National Golden Gloves champion. She has also excelled in the world of kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Faria (18-5-1) won the Titan FC bantamweight title recently with a decision over Carina Damm. She is also set to make her debut with the UFC and is on a three-fight win streak.

UFC 216 takes place October 7 from Las Vegas and features Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title, along with flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg.