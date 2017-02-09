Report: Bellator in Talks With Former UFC Commentator Mike Goldberg

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Coming up next … Bellator?

When the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released Mike Goldberg, it caused a bit of a backlash from fans. While his release wasn’t viewed as egregious, the lack of a sendoff was. UFC 207, his final official appearance in the promotion, ended just as any broadcast would.

The play-by-play commentator said he felt it only took the new UFC owners 15 minutes to destroy a family built in 15 years. Despite the circumstances, Goldberg may find himself back in the mixed martial arts (MMA) fold.

Bellator President Scott Coker has been known to bring in past UFC stars and give them new life. Well known competitors such as Quinton Jackson, Tito Ortiz, Chael Sonnen, Stephan Bonnar, and more have entered the Bellator cage. Now Goldberg, may be entering the Bellator booth.

MMA reporter Simon Head reported on Twitter that Coker is in talks with Goldberg. See it for yourself:

It looks like current play-by-play commentator Sean Grande can rest easy for now. Back in July 2015, Grande took Sean Wheelock’s place as the voice of Bellator. Grande is a busy individual as he is also known for being the voice of the Boston Celtics, so perhaps Bellator would like to keep both guys on tap long-term.

