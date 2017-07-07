Report: Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham Planned For UFC 216

It looks like a a lightweight tilt between Beneil Dariush and Evan Dunham is in the cards for UFC 216.

Combate is reporting that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials are planning to book the 155-pound bout at the Oct. 7 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is the only fight on the radar for UFC 216 that has been known publicly.

After winning two bouts in a row against James Vick and Rashid Magomedov, Dariush was knocked out via flying knee courtesy of Edson Barboza back in March. As for Dunham, he’s riding a four-fight winning streak. He’s beaten Rodrigo Damm, Ross Pearson, Joe Lauzon, and Rick Glenn in that span.

UFC 216 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena and its main card is expected to air live on pay-per-view.