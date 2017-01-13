Report: Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau Set For March 11 UFC Fight Night Event

It appears the March 11 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night card in Brazil has a new bout. Women’s bantamweights Bethe Correia (10-2) and Marion Reneau (7-3) are set to trade leather inside Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza. Combate reported the match-up.

Correia got back in the win column in September when she edged out Jessica Eye in their UFC 203 bout. The “Pitbull” was on a two-fight skid that included a 34-second knockout loss at the hands of Ronda Rousey. She then fell short in a split decision loss to Raquel Pennington. She’ll look to earn her second straight win.

Reneau also rebounded in her last bout. She TKO’d Milana Dudieva back in November in the third round. It was a much needed victory for “The Belizean Bruiser,” who had lost two straight prior. Those losses were to former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Ashlee Evans-Smith.

The UFC Fight Night event will feature a middleweight clash between Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum. A lightweight tilt between Edson Barboza and Beneil Dariush is also on tap. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will share the Octagon with Gian Villante.