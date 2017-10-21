Report: Boston Salmon Out of UFC Sao Paulo Bout With Raoni Barcelos

It looks like Boston Salmon vs. Raoni Barcelos will not take place next Saturday night (Oct. 28).

Salmon was set to take on Barcelos inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The bout was set to be part of the UFC Fight Night 119 card, but that is no longer the case. Combate is reporting that Salmon has been pulled from the event due to an injury.

Salmon’s injury is said to have been a ruptured ligament in his left ankle tendon. The UFC will not seek a replacement opponent for Barcelos.