Report: Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown Targeted For April 14

Matt Brown is holding off on retirement.

Following his sensational knockout victory over Diego Sanchez back in November, Brown said he was unsure if he had just competed in his last bout. Apparently, the answer is no. MMAWeekly.com is reporting that Brown could be facing Carlos Condit on April 14. If the bout comes to fruition, it’ll take place on a UFC Fight Night card.

Condit is on a bit of a slump. “The Natural Born Killer” has lost three bouts in a row. He hasn’t emerged victorious since May 2015. Like Brown, Condit was also considering retirement before his December bout with Neil Magny.