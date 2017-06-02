Report: Chan Sung Jung Off UFC 214 Card With an Injury

It looks like Chan Sung Jung is no longer on the UFC 214 card.

Jung was scheduled to fight Ricardo Lamas inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29. The bout will have to wait if it ever materializes. Robin Black revealed on Twitter that the “Korean Zombie’s” team has confirmed that the featherweight is injured and has been pulled from the card.

Here’s the tweet:

We’ll have more details as they roll along.