Report: Conor McGregor & Manny Pacquiao in Talks For April Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Owen Roddy
Here we go again.

The last time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor was in action, he did so inside a boxing ring. McGregor suffered a 10th round TKO loss to future Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor hasn’t been inside the Octagon since Nov. 2016. If reports are to be believed, then his next fight may see him matched up with another boxing legend. Jim White of Sky Sports News brought to light reports that Manny Pacquiao has opened talks for an April showdown with McGregor:

While it’s possible that the match-up never comes to fruition, McGregor vs. Mayweather taught us that damn near anything can come to light.

